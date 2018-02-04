Piquet Jr looking at positives after mistake

Nelson Piquet Jr was concentrating on the positives he could take from the Santiago ePrix after his mistake cost the team a potential podium.

Piquet had a blistering start that saw him climb up to second place, although he dropped back to fourth after the pit stops.

His pace was strong though and he was stalking Sebastien Buemi for third place when he launched an ambitious move up the inside.

He locked up heavily though, and while just managing to avoid hitting the barriers, he took several seconds to re-join the track meaning that he dropped down to sixth.

Speaking afterwards though he was keen to highlight the positives from the race, especially the pace shown by his Panasonic Jaguar Racing team.

“It was a tough but exciting race,” Piquet said. “I had a good start, everything was going well until trying to pass Buemi back towards the end of the second stint.

“The important thing is that the Jaguar has the pace, as a team we are still learning but getting better all the time. I’m sure we can get more points.

“We need to be optimistic but the car has the potential for much more. We need to keep pushing and improving.”

Piquet’s team-mate Mitch Evans also showed brilliant pace to finish just behind the Brazilian in seventh – a remarkable result after a poor qualifying saw him line-up on the back row.

Evans was pleased to come back from so far down on the grid, and was especially happy to have finished only a few seconds off the eventually winner.

He said, “I’m very happy to come away with points after a disappointing qualifying. I started at the back of the grid but had a good first lap by avoiding the carnage.

“I kept chipping away and finished seventh just seven seconds off the lead. The team did a great job today and I hope to reward them with more points in Mexico.”