Plato Sticks With BMR For 2018 BTCC

Jason Plato has signed up for a third year with Team BMR as he embarks on his twentieth season in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

The two-time champion returns with the team after a tougher-than-anticipated 2017 season, with just four podium finishes marking his joint-worst return in the series – tied with 1999.

Plato’s best meeting came at Knockhill, where he celebrated both his fiftieth pole position and his ninety-sixth victory in the series, with a century of wins amongst his targets this year.

2018 will mark his third season in a Subaru Levorg and he is the team’s second confirmed driver for the new campaign, alongside the reigning champion Ashley Sutton.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018, we have some exciting new developments in progress which should see the Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Levorg’s fighting at the sharp end of the grid yet again. April can’t come soon enough.” said Plato.

BMR Team Principal Warren Scott commented “I am pleased to retain Jason in the team for another year and I’m looking forward to supporting him to his 100 wins as well as his fight for the championship throughout what promises to be an unforgettable year.”