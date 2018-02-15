Porsche star Cammish completes Honda BTCC line-up

Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Dan Cammish completes Honda’s line-up for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

Cammish replaces three-time BTCC champion Gordon Shedden, who announced his retirement from the series last month.

The “new Flash”, as team-mate Matt Neal described him, is aiming high in his first season in the BTCC following success in national and international Porsche championships.

“I’m obviously over the moon to be signing for Halfords Yuasa Racing,” said Cammish. “They are a team with a highly successful background and a team that has proven they can win championships.

“I have my hopes set high for 2018 and lifting the overall drivers crown would be a dream come true but, first of all, I appreciate that as a works team driver points for the manufacturer and teams’ championships are the main priority.

“I’ve followed the Team Dynamics boys over the years from the Porsche paddock and can’t wait to get behind the wheel and try out the Honda Civic Type R first hand. You know they develop quick, well handling cars and I’m sure it will suit my style of driving.”

Cammish started his career in single seaters, winning the 2013 British Formula Ford championship with wins in every race he entered, before switching to sports cars.

Just three years later, he was a double Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion and a top 10 finisher in one-off outings in Formula 1 support series, the Porsche Super Cup.

Last season, Cammish ran a duel Carrera/Super Cup campaign. Despite missing two races in the middle of the season, Cammish finished third in the national championship, just 18 points behind winner Charlie Eastwood. He also impressed on the international stage, taking three podium finishes and finishing fourth overall.

Neal is confident his new team-mate can continue that success in the BTCC.

“Dan has been very successful in every championship he has competed in over the years,” he said. “He’s incredibly difficult to pass and knows how to defend a position. We need someone with his standing to help the team challenge for overall honours in all three championships this year.

“The goal for 2018 is to come away with as much silverware at the end of the season as possible. I’m really looking forward to him being my new team-mate and to us battling away together this season.

“One thing is for sure with Dan, he will be able to handle himself in this highly competitive championship. He conducts himself with professionalism and is really good on camera. He really ticks all the boxes as a replacement for Flash and I wish him all the best for the coming season. It’s great to have him on board.”