RCIB takes on title sponsor role for AmD Tuning’s MGs

AmD Tuning has secured RCIB Insurance and sister company AutoAid as title sponsors for its new MG programme in the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

The team is aiming to return the MG 6 GT to the front of the field as it extends its line up for the BTCC’s 60th anniversary season.

Team boss Shaun Hollamby claims the deal with RCIB Insurance has allowed the team to sign a talented young driver for the first of its new cars.

“It goes without saying that we are delighted to welcome RCIB Insurance and AutoAid Breakdown onboard for the 2018 season,” he said.

“This new MG programme is one that is extremely exciting for us as a team, and we are delighted to have agreed a deal for them to be title sponsor for the year ahead.

“Mike [Joseph, RCIB Insurance managing director] and his team are no strangers to motorsport and know the value that comes from being part of the BTCC, and our aim during the year ahead is to reward their investment in this programme with some strong results on track.

“This new partnership has already allowed us to bring together a deal to sign a very quick young driver for the first car, who we feel is more than capable of taking the MG back to the podium and challenging for some silverware.”

The RCIB brand is familiar in the BTCC paddock, most notably as Team HARD’s title sponsor for a number of years, but also supporting various other teams. For the past two years that has included Triple Eight Racing’s pair of MGs.

“We are pleased to renew our sponsorship of the MG BTCC cars, this time under the management of fellow Essex company AmD Tuning,” said Joseph.

“We are looking forward to working with Shaun and the team, and are very excited about the plans for 2018.”

AmD is expected to announce its first MG driver next week and is in discussion with a number of drivers for the second MG seat.