Rosenqvist thinking of championship in Santiago fightback

Felix Rosenqvist said that he was thinking of his position in the championship during his fightback in the Santiago ePrix.

The Swede was leading the driver’s standings going into the race, but qualified down in fourteenth as Mahindra Racing struggled for pace in the hot conditions.

Rosenqvist fought back valiantly to finish in fourth, but said that he was not taking any ‘unnecessary risks’ in his rise through the field.

He said this was especially the case towards the end of the race when he was in a five-way battle for the lead, but with drivers defending aggressively in front of him.

Speaking afterwards Rosenqvist said, “I have to say, a very difficult race, I had to save a lot of energy and my temperatures were really high. After a great pitstop I managed to get back out in 5th place.

“I had some fabulous pace after that, and tried to close the gap, but as I got closer, there was a lot of defending from the cars in front of me, and I couldn’t get ahead.

“While I was ready for any opportunities that came my way, I thought of the championship and decided not to take any further unnecessary risks.

“Incredible day though, from P14 to P4, good points, and that’s how we work towards winning the championship”

Rosenqvist did lose the lead of the championship after Jean-Eric Vergne’s win, but he remains only five points behind the Techeetah driver.