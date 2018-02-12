Schumacher Stays with Prema Powerteam for Second F3 Campaign

Mick Schumacher has been confirmed for Prema Powerteam’s fifth and final car for the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship, with the German looking to build on his performances from his rookie campaign.

The eighteen-year-old secured a podium finish at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in his rookie season as he finished twelfth in the championship standings, and was third overall in the rookie championship behind Carlin duo Lando Norris and Jehan Daruvala.

Schumacher also had an impressive Macau Grand Prix with Prema, which saw the German set the fastest lap, but the luck that weekend was not on his side as he finished outside the top ten.

“The competition in Formula 3 is tough, strong and tight; it is enriching to fight at this level, that’s why I very much look forward to racing here for another season,” said Schumacher.

“The fact that I can continue to work with a professional team such as Prema can only help me move forward. The team is great to work with and I am convinced we can experience some more exciting moments together.

“I am committed to advancing further and want to fight at the top with the best drivers.”

Schumacher joins an expanded line-up in 2018 alongside Marcus Armstrong, Robert Shwartzman, Ralf Aron and Guan Yu Zhou, with Team Manager Rene Rosin delighted to be able to retain the services of the German for another season.

“We are happy and proud to have Mick with us again for 2018,” said Rosin. “Last year he faced a challenging debut season, moving up from Formula 4, but he showed great personality and huge potential, so we fully expect him to make further gains this season.

“We will be lining-up five cars in an increased effort for 2018 and we expect this to be an exciting season. We are determined to put up our best efforts in order to stay in the hunt for more success.”