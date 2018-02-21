Speedworks confirms LMP3 Cup return with Butel

Speedworks Motorsport will return to the British LMP3 Cup in 2018 with Jersey-based racer Jack Butel.

The 21-year-old finished third in last year’s standings driving a Ligier JSP3-Nissan prepared by the British Touring Car Championship outfit.

Butel claimed his maiden sportscar victory at the Donington season finale, before going on to win twice at the 24H Series opener in Dubai last month.

His LMP3 programme means Speedworks will continue to dovetail Tom Ingram’s BTCC entry with a separate sportscar effort.

“2017 went really well for us,” said Butel.

“Coming from single-seaters took me a bit of time but by the end of the first race meeting, I felt very comfortable and that progress continued throughout the season.”

“It’s great to be back in the UK LMP3 Cup as we learnt so much last year that we felt it would be important to attack the series again – this time with the title as our ambition and we are going to throw everything we can at it.”

“To claim wins at the end of 2017 and at the start 2018 I think really shows our intent for the new year.”

The 12-round LMP3 Cup championship gets underway on April 21st at Donington Park.