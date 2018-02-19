TAG Heuer Pro-Am field confirmed ahead of first Carrera Cup Australia race weekend

The full TAG Heuer Pro-Am field has now been announced for the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia, featuring thirteen drivers.

Since 2003 the Carrera Cup Australia series has been a rollercoaster series, but in recent years the strength of the field has continued to grow and for 2018 is fully sold out with 26 full season entries.

There is an equal split between the Pro competitors and the Pro-Am field which is headed up by reigning champion Stephen Grove.

Max Twigg is back once again and will enjoy being the most successfull Pro-Am ranked driver in the class history with three title wins, 13 round wins and 46 race victories.

Marc Cini is also back and looking to continue his impressive Pro-Am racing career which features 274 race starts.

Tim Miles, Sam Shahin, Dean Cook and Graham Williams all return from 2017 along with Greg Taylor and Roger Lago who took part on a part-time basis in the past.

Former GT3 Cup Challenge drivers Anthony Gilbertson and Indiran Padayachee are back after an outing in the two-driver Pro-Am event along with several appearances in the GT3 Cup Challenge.

Adrian Flack is another returnee having had a taste of Carrera Cup action in the 2016 Pro-Am event wth David Wall.

Former Olympic sprinter and Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist John Steffensen is the only entrant to the class with no experience of Carrera Cup Australia but did get a taste of Porsche action when he took part in a GT3 Cup Challenge weekend.

“This is a huge step in my motor racing career,” said Steffensen. “Carrera Cup is one of Australia’s most professional and competitive motor racing championships and features an unbelievably high calibre of driver talent, including a raft of former and future Supercars Championship drivers.

“I can’t wait to make the move into the Carrera Cup series and get the season started.” he added.

The TAG Heuer Pro-Am field will benefit from ABS this season, aside from this the cars are identical across the whole field.

2018 TAG Heuer Pro-Am Entry List

#4 Stephen Grove, Grove Motorsport (Debut: Townsville, 2012; Round starts: 43)

#5 Greg Taylor, Arris/Strongbuild (Debut: Sydney, 2014; Round starts: 3)

#6 Tim Miles, Miles Advisory Partners (Debut: Phillip Island, 2014; Round starts: 7)

#9 Marc Cini, Hallmarc (Debut: Winton, 2003; Round starts: 95)

#13 Sam Shahin, The Bend/htfu (Debut: Phillip Island, 2017; Round starts: 5)

#19 Anthony Gilbertson, Hallmark Homes (Debut: Phillip Island, 2017; Round starts: 1)

#20 Adrian Flack, Agas National (Debut: Sydney, 2016; Round starts: 1)

#22 Dean Cook, BMF/Pitman Racing (Debut: Phillip Island, 2003; Round starts: 13)

#23 Roger Lago, JBS Australia (Debut: Adelaide, 2014; Round starts: 11)

#35 Indiran Padayachee, Hyundai Forklifts Australia (Debut: P. Island, 2015; Round starts: 1)

#80 Max Twigg, WM Waste Management (Debut: Bathurst, 2006; Round starts: 49)

#131 Graham Williams, Sonic (Debut: Albert Park, 2017; Round starts: 6)

#808 John Steffensen, Crown (Debut: Adelaide, 2018; Round starts: 0)

The 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia season starts at the Adelaide 500 on 1-4 March.