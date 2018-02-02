Techeetah to run World Cancer Day logos on car in Santiago

Techeetah have teamed up with the Chilean medical institution for cancer research, Instituto Nacional del Cáncer (INC), to raise awareness for World Cancer Day.

The international event takes place the day after the race, and is designed to encourage prevention, detection, and treatment of the disease.

To mark the announcement Techeetah drivers Andre Lotterer and Jean-Eric Vergne, visited the oncology department of the INC to speak to patients, and the team will run the World Cancer Day logo on their car this weekend.

Incidents of cancer have risen in Santiago over the last twenty years, with the heavy pollution the city suffers from is believed to be one of the main factors that has triggered the number to rise.

8.8 million people world-wide die from cancer every year, with that number predicted to rise to 13 million by 2030.

Speaking about the initiative, Managing Director of Techeetah Ivan Yim, said that it was something the whole team was proud of.

“Formula E isn’t just about the racing, it’s about making a better future.

“When the opportunity arose to support World Cancer Day through the global platform that we have, we didn’t hesitate to embark on another awareness campaign for such a worthy cause.

“Our initiatives beyond the race track are something that we are very proud of and they are something that mean a lot to us. We are in Formula-E to make a change not just on the race track but also outside of it.”