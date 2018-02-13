Tordoff to make BTCC return with Motorbase

2016 runner up Sam Tordoff will return to the British Touring Car Championship with Motorbase Performance.

The 28-year-old spent a year racing GTs after missing out on the 2016 drivers’ crown by just two points.

Now with a renewed enthusiasm, Tordoff will be behind the wheel of Motorbase’s third Ford Focus RS as he aims for the title.

“When I left in 2016, I needed to clear my head and try something new,” he explained. “I wanted to drive a GT3 car and to race around Europe, and having done that for a year I’ve rested and I’m ready to do battle again.

“I definitely have unfinished business in the BTCC. There’s one thing I need to cme back for and that’s the drivers’ title.

“Having missed out on it by such a close margin, I wanted to come back in a situation that was enjoyable for me and in an environment where I fit in with the team and I’ve found the perfect solution with Motorbase.”

This will be Tordoff’s fifth season racing in the BTCC. He’s so far taken six wins and a total of 26 overall podiums, as well as helped West Surrey Racing to the teams’ and manufacturers’ titles in 2016 and MG to constructors’ victory in 2014.

Team principal David Bartrum is confident his new recruit will pick up where he left off at the end of 2016.

“Sam is a great addition to the team. He’s a quality driver, with a proven winning track record. He’s a multiple-time race winner and did a great job in his four previous seasons racing in the BTCC, as well as in the British GTs last year.

“Sam stepped away from the BTCC at the peak of his career to go off and do something else. He’s got that out of his system now and he’s ready to come back and fight for the drivers’ title.

“I’m very proud of the fact that he’s chosen Motorbase as the team to come back and carry on where he left off in 2016.”

Tordoff will be joined by Motorbase regular Mat Jackson and Tom Chilton. He’ll once again be backed by GardX and sport the familiar white, blue, and orange livery.