Porsche Carrera Cup Asia

28 Drivers Set to Take on Porsche Carrera Cup Asia battle

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2018 Launch
Credit: Porsche

A record 28 entries will be challenging for the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia title this season as the series launched the 2018 season at Shanghai International Circuit.

China’s world-record breaking 2018 Winter Olympic 500m Speed Skating Gold Medalist Wu Dajing helped  get proceedings underway.

“At the core of every athlete is a never ending drive that inspires us to go further, push harder; to find our limit and excel beyond it,” said Dajing.

“It is this spirit, this unending pursuit of being your best self, that helped me achieve my gold medal and is deeply rooted in motorsport.

“It’s great to be able to witness this firsthand in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia drivers, I wish everyone the best of luck in the coming season,” Dajing added.

As with many Carrera Cup series this year, PCCA switches to the second generation 911 GT3 Cup car, bringing faster lap times amongst a number of improvements.

The series features twelve round across six countries, including two Formula 1 races and the brutal Bangsaen Street Circuit.

Porsche China Junior Daniel Lu joins the grid, the 16-year-old recently competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East at Bahrain, showing pace throughout the weekend.

“Based on what we’ve witnessed so far, this season has everything needed to be become one of the most competitive seasons we’ve seen since the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia began in 2003.” said Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific Alexandre Gibot.

“With a new car, one of the largest, most talented grids to date and an impressive calendar, we are anticipating a fantastic season ahead and can’t wait to get things started.” 

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Entry List

#Team / DriverClassNationality
1Team Formax
Chris VAN DER DRIFT		HKG
NZL
2Prince Racing
Kenneth LAU		Pro-AmHKG
HKG
3/
69		OpenRoad Racing
Michael S./Christian CHIA		Pro-AmHKG
INA/CAN
5Novu Racing Team
Yuey TAN Yu Hian		Pro-AmSIN
SIN
8Racing Spirit Thailand
Sontaya KUNPLOME		Pro-AmTHA
THA
9Porsche Beijing Central & Goldenport #
LI Chao		Pro-AmCHN
CHN
10Earl Bamber Motorsport
Samson CHAN		Pro-AmNZL
HKG
11Earl Bamber Motorsport
Jeffrey CHIANG/Graeme DOWSETT		Pro-AmNZL
TPE/SIN
12Earl Bamber Motorsport
Will BAMBER		NZL
NZL
15est Cola PTT
Tanart SATHIENTHIRAKUL		THA
THA
16Modena Motorsports
Wayne SHEN		Pro-AmHKG
HKG
17Arrows Racing
FUNG Yui Sum		Pro-AmMAS
HKG
21OpenRoad Racing
Francis TJIA		Pro-AmHKG
HKG
22LKM Racing
SIU Yuk Lung		Pro-AmMAS
HKG
23Paul TRESIDDER
Paul TRESIDDER		Pro-AmAUS
AUS
28Modena Motorsports
John SHEN		Pro-AmHKG
HKG
33Modena Motorsports
Antares AU		Pro-AmHKG
HKG
55Zheng Tong Auto #
BAO Jinlong		Pro-AmCHN
CHN
59Porsche China Junior Team
Daniel LU		CHN
CHN
62Presido Jakarta Ban Racing
Ahmad F. ALAM		INA
INA
68Kamlung Racing #
MAK Hing Tak		Pro-AmCHN
HKG
77Team Jebsen #
CUI Yue		HKG
CHN
78True Visions Motorsports Thailand
Suttiluck BUNCHAROEN		Pro-AmTHA
THA
86Team Porsche Holding #
Martin RAGGINGER		CHN
AUT
88Porsche Shanghai Waigaoqiao & Pudong #
YUAN Bo		CHN
CHN
98KiddyWorld Racing
Eric KWONG		Pro-AmHKG
HKG
99Team StarChase #
Philip HAMPRECHT		HKG
AUT
-Absolute Racing
TBC		CHN
-