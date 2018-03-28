28 Drivers Set to Take on Porsche Carrera Cup Asia battle

A record 28 entries will be challenging for the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia title this season as the series launched the 2018 season at Shanghai International Circuit.

China’s world-record breaking 2018 Winter Olympic 500m Speed Skating Gold Medalist Wu Dajing helped get proceedings underway.

“At the core of every athlete is a never ending drive that inspires us to go further, push harder; to find our limit and excel beyond it,” said Dajing.

“It is this spirit, this unending pursuit of being your best self, that helped me achieve my gold medal and is deeply rooted in motorsport.

“It’s great to be able to witness this firsthand in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia drivers, I wish everyone the best of luck in the coming season,” Dajing added.

As with many Carrera Cup series this year, PCCA switches to the second generation 911 GT3 Cup car, bringing faster lap times amongst a number of improvements.

The series features twelve round across six countries, including two Formula 1 races and the brutal Bangsaen Street Circuit.

Porsche China Junior Daniel Lu joins the grid, the 16-year-old recently competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East at Bahrain, showing pace throughout the weekend.

“Based on what we’ve witnessed so far, this season has everything needed to be become one of the most competitive seasons we’ve seen since the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia began in 2003.” said Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific Alexandre Gibot.

“With a new car, one of the largest, most talented grids to date and an impressive calendar, we are anticipating a fantastic season ahead and can’t wait to get things started.”

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Entry List