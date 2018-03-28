28 Drivers Set to Take on Porsche Carrera Cup Asia battle

A record 28 entries will be challenging for the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia title this season as the series launched the 2018 season at Shanghai International Circuit.
China’s world-record breaking 2018 Winter Olympic 500m Speed Skating Gold Medalist Wu Dajing helped get proceedings underway.
“At the core of every athlete is a never ending drive that inspires us to go further, push harder; to find our limit and excel beyond it,” said Dajing.
“It is this spirit, this unending pursuit of being your best self, that helped me achieve my gold medal and is deeply rooted in motorsport.
“It’s great to be able to witness this firsthand in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia drivers, I wish everyone the best of luck in the coming season,” Dajing added.
As with many Carrera Cup series this year, PCCA switches to the second generation 911 GT3 Cup car, bringing faster lap times amongst a number of improvements.
The series features twelve round across six countries, including two Formula 1 races and the brutal Bangsaen Street Circuit.
Porsche China Junior Daniel Lu joins the grid, the 16-year-old recently competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East at Bahrain, showing pace throughout the weekend.
“Based on what we’ve witnessed so far, this season has everything needed to be become one of the most competitive seasons we’ve seen since the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia began in 2003.” said Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific Alexandre Gibot.
“With a new car, one of the largest, most talented grids to date and an impressive calendar, we are anticipating a fantastic season ahead and can’t wait to get things started.”
2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Entry List
|#
|Team / Driver
|Class
|Nationality
|1
|Team Formax
Chris VAN DER DRIFT
|HKG
NZL
|2
|Prince Racing
Kenneth LAU
|Pro-Am
|HKG
HKG
|3/
69
|OpenRoad Racing
Michael S./Christian CHIA
|Pro-Am
|HKG
INA/CAN
|5
|Novu Racing Team
Yuey TAN Yu Hian
|Pro-Am
|SIN
SIN
|8
|Racing Spirit Thailand
Sontaya KUNPLOME
|Pro-Am
|THA
THA
|9
|Porsche Beijing Central & Goldenport #
LI Chao
|Pro-Am
|CHN
CHN
|10
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
Samson CHAN
|Pro-Am
|NZL
HKG
|11
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
Jeffrey CHIANG/Graeme DOWSETT
|Pro-Am
|NZL
TPE/SIN
|12
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
Will BAMBER
|NZL
NZL
|15
|est Cola PTT
Tanart SATHIENTHIRAKUL
|THA
THA
|16
|Modena Motorsports
Wayne SHEN
|Pro-Am
|HKG
HKG
|17
|Arrows Racing
FUNG Yui Sum
|Pro-Am
|MAS
HKG
|21
|OpenRoad Racing
Francis TJIA
|Pro-Am
|HKG
HKG
|22
|LKM Racing
SIU Yuk Lung
|Pro-Am
|MAS
HKG
|23
|Paul TRESIDDER
Paul TRESIDDER
|Pro-Am
|AUS
AUS
|28
|Modena Motorsports
John SHEN
|Pro-Am
|HKG
HKG
|33
|Modena Motorsports
Antares AU
|Pro-Am
|HKG
HKG
|55
|Zheng Tong Auto #
BAO Jinlong
|Pro-Am
|CHN
CHN
|59
|Porsche China Junior Team
Daniel LU
|CHN
CHN
|62
|Presido Jakarta Ban Racing
Ahmad F. ALAM
|INA
INA
|68
|Kamlung Racing #
MAK Hing Tak
|Pro-Am
|CHN
HKG
|77
|Team Jebsen #
CUI Yue
|HKG
CHN
|78
|True Visions Motorsports Thailand
Suttiluck BUNCHAROEN
|Pro-Am
|THA
THA
|86
|Team Porsche Holding #
Martin RAGGINGER
|CHN
AUT
|88
|Porsche Shanghai Waigaoqiao & Pudong #
YUAN Bo
|CHN
CHN
|98
|KiddyWorld Racing
Eric KWONG
|Pro-Am
|HKG
HKG
|99
|Team StarChase #
Philip HAMPRECHT
|HKG
AUT
|-
|Absolute Racing
TBC
|CHN
-