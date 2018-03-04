Abt finally claims first win in Mexico City

An overjoyed Daniel Abt claimed his first ever victory in Formula E after comfortably winning the Mexico City ePrix.

The German driver has competed in the series since its inception, and despite crossing the line first in the second round in Hong Kong he had the victory taken away from him due to a technical infringement.

But another impressive drive this season saw him truly step out of the shadow of team-mate Lucas di Grassi and take Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler’s first victory of the year.

He was helped in his drive to victory by the retirement of Felix Rosenqvist, who had been leading comfortably after the first few laps only to have his Mahindra Racing car lose drive coming out of the final chicane.

His team-mate Nick Heidfeld suffered a similar issue as neither car finished, and in doing so it dealt a serious blow to the Swede’s title chances.

Oliver Turvey was the initial benefactor as he inherited the lead, bringing back memories of last year’s race when he led until his car broke down.

However it was short lived as he became the first driver to really lose out from the lack of a minimum pit stop time.

The ability to swap cars as quickly as possible was always going to lead to upheaval and so it proved, with Abt was able to change cars five seconds faster than Turvey, enabling him to emerge comfortably in the lead.

And there were problems further down the field as Andre Lotterer ran over the foot of his mechanic in his rush to get out of the garage – an incident that would lead to a ten second penalty and end his chances of scoring points.

Abt led comfortably until the finish after the stops with Turvey bravely fighting off Sebastien Buemi, who continued his recent run of podium finishes, and Nelson Piquet Jr.

Despite missing out on a podium it was a positive race for Piquet and Panasonic Jaguar Racing who seemed to be able to save energy far more effectively than other cars, with Mitch Evans driving impressively through the field to take sixth place.

They were split by the Techeetah of Jean-Eric Vergne, who kept his lead of the driver’s championship but will be disappointed not to have made more of the opportunity presented to him after Sam Bird and Rosenqvist retired.

Antonio Felix da Costa was unable to capitalise on his qualifying performance as he slipped back during the race, with a lock-up at the first corner costing him time as he was forced to take to the escape route.

Behind him was Edorado Mortara who drove brilliantly to make up for a disappointing qualifying, with di Grassi finishing behind him to finally score his first points of this year’s championship.

Alex Lynn finished in tenth for the final point, just edging out the two Dragon Racing cars of Jerome d’Ambrosio and Jose Maria Lopez.