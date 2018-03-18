Andretti still learning despite disappointing ePrix

MS&AD Andretti say they are still learning lessons despite having another disappointing race in Punta Del Este.

The BMW backed team failed to score a point with either car for the second time this season, leaving them in second last place in the team’s championship standings.

Antonio Felix da Costa just missed out on the top ten by finishing behind Maro Engel in eleventh, but it was a terrible weekend for Tom Blomqvist who had to take a grid and race penalty after damaging his gearbox in qualifying.

But despite what was a disappointing weekend, da Costa says the team are learning all the time, and are able to improve.

Speaking afterwards he said, “There were some good lessons learned today. It was a bit of an average day and we finished just outside the points.

“I felt like it was a bit of a bittersweet weekend, I felt we had the ability to score points. The MS&AD Andretti team learned a lot of lessons and we keep working hard to improve on those.”

Team Principal Roger Griffiths agreed with his driver, saying that the team were hoping to come back stronger for the next race in Rome.

“The team really comes away from this event disappointed, it’s not where we planned or hoped to be but every time we run we learn something.

“We’ve learned again today and we need to focus forward for Rome and our return to Europe.”