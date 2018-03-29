Austin praises HMS Racing’s Alfa Romeo as “best ever package”

HMS Racing’s Rob Austin believes the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is the best package he’s started a season with, despite only being three “running days” old.

Austin topped the times in the media day test earlier this week, finishing the day 0.164s faster than the next best driver.

Though Austin admits its impossible to know where the team stands in the running order just yet, the strong performance in the Alfa’s first wet-weather test showed promise for the season.

“Everybody wants to win, it’s no different for us and hasn’t been any different for me in 27 years of race – we’ll be going to Brands looking to do the absolute best we can,” he said.

“Realistically, we don’t know what everyone else is doing, but we’re just going to concentrate on our job, focus on what we need to do and then see where we are at the first round.

“As I’ve said, we know others have more in the bag but so do we, so we’re in a good place as things stand. What I will say, this Duo Motorsport with HMS Alfa Romeo is the best package I’ve ever started a season with, so we’re definitely feeling confident for the new season.”

This season will be Alfa Romeo’s first in the British Touring Car Championship since 2007, when Eoin Murray drove the 156 to 18th in the drivers’ championship.

The 2018 BTCC season begins on 7th April at Brands Hatch.