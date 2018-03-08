Blomqvist experiences ‘challenging’ Mexico City debut

Tom Blomqvist described his Mexico City ePrix debut as ‘challenging’, which saw the British driver finish in fifteenth place.

The Andretti Formula E driver suffered multiple setbacks during the free practice sessions which cost him and the team dearly throughout qualifying and the race.

His team-mate Antonio Felix Da Costa meanwhile finished a strong seventh in the Portuguese driver’s best all-round performance of the season.

After struggling throughout free practice where he struggled to extract maximum performance out of the car, qualifying didn’t get any easier after Blomqvist was drawn in the first group. With the track at its slowest, it was always going to be a challenging session, and after penalties applied he would start the race from sixteenth place.

The start of the race was similarly challenging as despite a late-braking move into turn one to move up to fifteenth place, he was squeezed out at the stadium section and relegated down to seventeenth place by the end of the opening lap.

Blomqvist was always on the back foot and without the ultimate pace it was a challenging weekend for the British driver, but a strong second stint saw him recover to fifteenth position.

“This was a challenging weekend, to say the least.” said Blomqvist. “Things just didn’t run smoothly for us today. We had some little issues in free practice, which set us back. You lose a bit of confidence and then have to go straight into the race. This wasn’t easy. The second stint was okay, but when you are coming from so far behind, it’s just very difficult. It was a learning weekend.”

But despite the struggles Blomqvist encountered in Mexico, he will be looking to take the positives from the weekend as the ABB FIA Formula E championship continues onto Punta Del Este in Uruguay on 17 March.