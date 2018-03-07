Brembo become sole brake supplier to Formula E

Brembo have signed a deal to become the sole brake supplier to Formula E until the 2020-21 season.

They were appointed by Spark Racing Technology, who have been appointed to build the season five Formula E car that was officially launched at the Geneva Motor Show yesterday.

The deal will see Brembo supply the whole braking system, of calipers, carbon rotors and pads.

Speaking after the announcement the Chairman of Brembo Alberto Bombassei said, “I am particularly satisfied for this achievement because it represents the final crowning of Brembo’s strong and continued commitment, and in particular of the Racing and R&D groups, to the development and production of the system selected by SRT, which I want to personally thank for the trust granted to Brembo.

“For a company that has always been focused on continuous innovation like Brembo, Spark’s single-seater for the FIA Formula E series represents an incomparable ‘mobile lab’ for the development of technology applied to the electric car, which is the real future challenge for the automotive sector, if not already present.

“In such perspective we are also glad to be sharing and supporting FIA’s vision and commitment to the sustainability of motorsports and road safety”.