Can Buemi make Formula E history in Uruguay?

After scoring three consecutive podium finishes in Marrakesh, Santiago and Mexico City, Sebastien Buemi seems to have recovered from the horror of Hong Kong, where he accumulated a grand total of one point from the first two races of the season. But, the Swiss racer who dominated the first part of the Formula E championship last season is yet to take a race victory in Season Four. And now with ABB FIA Formula E Championship coming to track that Buemi owned in Season Two, can the Renault e. dams driver make history and become the first Formula E driver to take a hat-trick of race wins at a single venue this weekend at Punta Del Este?

The Punta Del Este track is one of the longest, while one of the fastest circuits on the calendar- featuring long, flat-out sections, accompanied with heavy braking zones. This might be the only track to feature a seaside location all season, but this weekend will be no time for relaxing for Sebastien Buemi as he aims to make Formula E history this weekend.

And judging by his recent form, the omens look good, with his pole position at Marrakesh coming at the only permanent race track on the calendar. Punta Del Este might not be a permanent racing circuit in name, but is pool-table smooth in nature, and with Renault able to fine-tune their consistency, Buemi goes into this weekend’s Punta Del Este ePrix race as one of the favourites for victory.

But after suffering a retirement in Mexico City and after winning in Hong Kong and Marrakesh, Felix Rosenqvist in the Mahindra will more than likely be Buemi’s challenge this weekend. Despite not visiting the streets of Punta Del Este before, Rosenqvist will be confident he can bounce back with a win given the track’s smooth surface, long, flat-out sections, accompanied with heavy braking zones.

This weekend will be a fascinating encounter in light of Buemi and Rosenqvist’s battle in Marrakesh, where the Season Two champion said he felt ‘like an amateur’, after being easily passed by Rosenqvist in the Mahindra for race victory. But after three podiums in a row, and arriving at his most successful track in great shape, if Buemi is going to have a chance to be Formula E champion, this is his golden opportunity to get back into the championship mix.

So, as the only driver to have won here in the past and after his recent run of form, can Buemi make Formula E history in Punta Del Este by taking a third win at Punta Del Este, and in doing so assert his championship ambitions heading into the European leg of the campaign?