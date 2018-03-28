Dillmann favourite to replace Mortara at Venturi

Former Formula Renault 3.5 series champion Tom Dillmann is set to return to the ABB FIA Formula E championship as Edoardo Mortara is tied down to his 2018 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) commitments. Mortara will miss both the Berlin ePrix in May, and the New York double-header season finale at the end of July due to the events clashing with DTM races at Zandvoort and Lausitzring.

The Frenchman took part in seven Formula E races last season with Venturi, replacing Stephane Sarrazin from the Paris ePrix onwards. The Frenchman managed a best result of seventh place in the second race at New York.

Dillmann has maintained close links with Venturi despite not being signed for the team this season, and will test for them tomorrow at the Monteblanco manufacturer group test in the season five car.

Other contenders to replace Mortara include former Venturi and Techeetah Formula E racer Stephane Sarrazin, although this will be unlikely after the Frenchman signed a deal to test the Season Five car for DS Performance. James Rossiter is another possibility after his rookie test with the Techeetah Formula E team and links with the Venturi team, but he cannot be used for the New York City weekend with a tightly-packed Super Formula Season with TOM’S.

Venturi’s drivers at the rookie test included Gary Paffett and Michael Benyahia. Paffett will be racing in the DTM on these weekends, so is not an option. And while Benyahia will be available, he will entering his first full season of Formula Three in 2018 at just seventeen years old, so may be a bit young to make his Formula E debut.

Mortara will be back in the cockpit for his home race at Zurich, but expect an announcement on this shortly.