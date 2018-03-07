Double R add Juniors Rookie Champion Kiern Jewiss to F4 Squad

15-year-old Kiern Jewiss has become the third driver to be announced at Double R Racing in as many days. The Ginetta Junior Rookie Champion will make the step to single-seaters after a successful campaign in the G40‘s.

Jewiss was fourth overall in the standings, taking one race win and ten further podiums. Prior to this, he’s proven himself in the karting scene, winning eleven titles during his meteoric rise through the order, including most recently, the WSK Champions Cup and the Kartmasters British GP.

“I’m very excited. It’s a big step, but it’s a step in the right direction for my development.” said Jewiss.

“The F4 British Championship is a fantastic series and I can’t wait to be part of it. It’s hugely competitive and some great drivers have made their name here. I hope to do the same in my debut season.”

He joins Sebastian Alvarez and Finnish driver Paavo Tonteri at Double R, with the trio expected to all be in contention for race wins.

Jewiss added; “Double R have proved themselves as a top team, not just in F4 but across several championships. They were a front running team last year and the way testing has started this year it seems we’ll still be performing at the highest level. Anthony [Hieatt] and the team have made me feel really welcome so we’re all looking forward to the year ahead.”

More recently, Jewiss has been the top driver in pre-season testing, leading the Brands Hatch wet weather run almost two seconds ahead of the opposition, while he remained almost 0.4 seconds in front at the end of yesterday at Donington Park.

“Kiern got his F4 career off to an incredible start during the official test at Brands Hatch last month,” explained Anthony ‘Boyo’ Hieatt, the team boss.

“He was very impressive in difficult conditions and showed the speed we all know is there from his time in Ginetta Junior and karting.”