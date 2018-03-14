DTM confirms Misano night race as start times confirmed for season

The DTM Series has confirmed standardised starting times for the Saturday and Sunday races.

Races will start at 13.30 hours, although rules do come with their exceptions.

For the return of an Italian race to the DTM, Misano will play host to the first night races in the history of the series. The two races on 25-26 August will start at 22.20 local time. The late-night racing promises spectacular pictures and top-class entertainment for the fans.

The only DTM event ever held under floodlights was at the Nürburgring in August 2003, but this was only a qualifying session.

One of the reasons for the races moving to nighttime is that the temperatures in the area can reach highs of 40 degrees Celsius in the daytime. In addition, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli features a track illumination system.

The finale at Hockenheim on 14 October will start at 15.05, so that it is the last track action of the day to allow spectators the opportunity to enter the pitlane after the race and celebrate with the teams and drivers.

Returning Brands Hatch will be started at 12.30 local which means that central European viewers can watch the two rounds contested at the usual time of 13.30.

Despite fears the series would not be able to return, the Lausitzring will be contested at the traditional times but on a different layout to the past. This year the action will take place on the 4.534 kilometres Grand Prix circuit – subject to approval from the DMSB. This track version is challenging and should offer the drivers another good overtaking opportunity at the end of the long back straight.

Pre-season resumes 9-12 April at Hockenheim, as preparations continue for the season opener at the same track on 4-6 May.