Ebimotors to take on ELMS and 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018

After winning the Michelin Le Mans Cup Championship in 2017, Ebimotors have taken the final customer Porsche 911 RSR to compete in the 2018 European Le Mans Series.

Porsche have only allocated seven cars to customer teams this season. Ebimotors will use their 911 for a full season campaign in the ELMS GTE Championship and have also been granted entry to the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

They will be in close competition with other Porsche customer ELMS GTE teams; Proton Competition, Project 1 and Gulf Racing. Proton Competition will be giving Ebimotors assistance throughout this season as part of the “strategic collaboration” teams are allowed to receive being a customer of Porsche.

The Italian team return to Porsche after a two year period where they had been racing with a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The Lamborghini brought them the 2017 Le Mans Cup title, which gifted the team instant entry into the GTE Am class at this year’s blue ribboned 24-hour race, with Fabio Babini and Emanuele Busnelli at the wheel.

“2018 could have not started better,” said team owner Enrico Borghi. “The opportunity for me and my team to be part of the most important race in the world is a great honour.

“I have represented Porsche since the beginning of my career and being in Le Mans as the only Italian team is a dream come true.”

“I can’t wait to get started,” Babini, the only confirmed 2018 driver for the team, said. “Being able to represent Porsche at Le Mans is a privilege, it would be amazing to repeat the victory of 2001 with the same brand.

“The team is a strong reality and is looking to obtain even more successes in the upcoming season.”