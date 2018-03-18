Evans enjoyed ‘racing hard’

Mitch Evans says he enjoyed racing through the field in Punta Del Este but was still thinking about what might have been after being demoted to sixteenth on the grid.

The Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver was penalised for a weight discrepancy in his car, and had pole position taken away from him as a result.

Although he was then able to put in a stellar performance to drag himself into fourth place, he said his pace showed that he would have been able to fight for victory.

“After starting out of position with the penalty and starting towards the back it was a really good recovery,” Evans said.

“It’s a little bit frustrating as we could have pushed the guys at the front if we started up there but it gives us confidence for the rest of the season.

“It was a sprint race today and I enjoyed racing hard. Unfortunately not a podium but we’re looking forward to Rome and we’ll give it our best.”

He did however impress team boss James Barclay, who described the New Zealander’s drive as ‘phenomenal’.

Barclay commented, “We paid a big price for a very small infringement but the rules are clear. Starting sixteenth and finishing fourth is phenomenal and shows that as a team we are capable of more for the rest of the season.”