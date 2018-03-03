Felix da Costa hopeful Andretti can challenge for top five finishes

Antonio Felix da Costa is hopeful that MS &AD Andretti Formula E team can challenge for top five finishes despite an inconsistent start to their Season four campaign in the ABB Formula E championship.

The Portuguese-contracted driver is embarking on his second full season with the Andretti squad, and currently lies eleventh in the standings following a sixth and ninth placed finishes in Hong Kong and Santiago. But he believes that the team should be challenging for top five finishes for the rest of the season.