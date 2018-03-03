Felix da Costa hopeful Andretti can challenge for top five finishes

Antonio Felix da Costa is hopeful that MS &AD Andretti Formula E team can challenge for top five finishes despite an inconsistent start to their Season four campaign in the ABB Formula E championship.
The Portuguese-contracted driver is embarking on his second full season with the Andretti squad, and currently lies eleventh in the standings following a sixth and ninth placed finishes in Hong Kong and Santiago. But he believes that the team should be challenging for top five finishes for the rest of the season.
“We just need to put it together and do it as a team because in Formula E mistakes cost you a lot as everything happens so quickly,” said Felix da Costa to e-racing 365.
But the BMW-contracted driver is relishing the season five development period, with BMW developing a powertrain for the Andretti FE squad next season, with the hope to move them into a championship-challenging position.
“The Season Five car will be interesting,” added Felix da Costa. “Coming down to one car per driver and with some big manufacturers joining in it feels like another upgrade for the series.”
Hence, with BMW supporting the Andretti FE project for next season and Mercedes and Porsche entering the sport for Season Six, Formula E is entering into Formula 1 levels of competition.
As for Season Four, Da Costa is hopeful that he and the Andretti squad can bring its knowledge and expertise together to challenge for regular top five finishes, starting this weekend at the Mexico City ePrix.