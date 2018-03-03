Felix Rosenqvist races to Mexico City ePrix pole

Felix Rosenqvist completed a scorching lap to take his fifth Formula E pole position ahead of this afternoon’s Mexico City e-Prix, beating Antonio Felix Da Costa in a hotly-contested super-pole session. The Swede claimed the Julius Baer pole position and with it three points to move within two points of the championship lead ahead of the race later this afternoon.

The first group of qualifying, consisting of Lucas Di Grassi, Jerome d’ Ambrosio, Maro Engel, Tom Blomqvist and Luca Filippi were effectively track sweepers- with Di Grassi setting the fastest time of a 1:02.079s, which was only good enough for twelfth by the end of qualifying. But with his ten-place grid penalty, the Brazilian will start the Mexico City e-Prix from the back of the field.

The second qualifying group saw the top five in the championship come out to play, with Sebastien Buemi going quickest with a 1:01.668s, some eight thousandths faster than the Mahindra of Felix Rosenqvist. They both made it into the super-pole session. As for Jean-Eric Vergne, Nelson Piquet JR and Sam Bird; they struggled with the grip levels on track and will start the race in seventh through to ninth on the grid.

Group three saw Antonio Felix Da Costa, Oliver Turvey, Alex Lynn, Jose Maria Lopez and Nico Prost, with the first three making it into super-pole courtesy of the optimum grip levels for qualifying. Felix da Costa was the surprise package of the session, and would go onto record his best qualifying performance of his FE career.

The final qualifying group saw the temperatures rise again which meant the grip levels depleted to almost group one levels, which meant despite his best efforts, Daniel Abt could only manage sixth in the Audi. As for Nick Heidfeld, Andre Lotterer and Edorado Mortara, the reduced grip resulted in lock-ups on the approach to heavy braking zones; costing them crucial time on their qualifying laps. Meanwhile, Mitch Evans had a sudden power loss in the middle sector, meaning that he’ll start the race from fourteenth.

The super-pole session was raring to go with Lynn, Turvey, Felix da Costa, Rosenqvist and Buemi. Lynn was first to go with a ten-place grid penalty for a new gearbox after replacing his ahead of this weekend’s race. His 1:02.172s was a good benchmark, which Turvey was unable to match.

But Felix da Costa was thriving from the confidence of the previous session and posted a 1:01.852s to go quickest, only for that to be bettered by Rosenqvist by two-tenths of a second. So, Buemi was the only man who could deny Rosenqvist his fifth pole in FE, but a mistake at the first corner lost him nearly three-tenths to the Swede and ended almost a second down on Rosenqvist’s time, but will still start the e-Prix from fourth place.