Formula E to use full Monaco Grand Prix circuit from 2019

The full Monaco Grand Prix circuit will be used by the ABB FIA Formula E championship when the series returns to the principality in Season Five, thus meaning that Formula E’s use of the shortened 1.097-mile version of the Monaco will be a thing of the past.

Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag confirmed that the historic 2.074-mile layout will play host to the all-electric championship when Monaco returns to the calendar next season.

“Monaco is back and we will use the full track,” Agag told e-racing365. “The short track was too small; it was ok, but it is much better for us to race on the big one.”

The event is run bi-annually, sharing the date with the Monaco Historic Grand Prix due to the principality’s limitation of two Motorsport event per year.

This change has received high praise from the drivers and teams alike, with paddock insiders wanting FE to move away from this shortened layout, which bypassed the section from the exit of Saint Devote to the exit of the tunnel used in 2015 and 2017 events.

“Of course the [Monaco] small track is the smallest track of the whole season and it’s very difficult to overtake there,” season two champion, Sebastien Buemi told e-racing365. “With more power and better cars, it’s going to be very important to go on the big one.

“When we have a possibility like in Monaco, I think we should jump on it.”

Previously there were concerns about the cars struggling to complete the rise from Saint Devote to Massenet and Casino Square, with the Season five cars having more power it is believed that shouldn’t be a problem for the next iteration of the Monaco e-Prix.

Next Season’s Monaco e-Prix is expected to take place on Saturday 11 May.