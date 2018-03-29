Honda top wet Brands Hatch test

The Honda duo of Matt Neal and Dan Cammish topped the times at a wet test day at Brands Hatch ahead of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

Wet conditions throughout the afternoon limited running, with some teams calling it a day more than an hour before the chequered flag signaled the end of the afternoon session.

All 30 drivers taking part set their best times in the drier morning session, which was extended by an hour to give teams more opportunity for dry running.

Motorbase Performance’s Tom Chilton led the order early in the day, but tumbled down the order as others found improvements on a drying circuit.

Matt Neal was one such driver, putting his all-new Honda Civic Type R at the top of the timings 20 minutes before the lunch break. His 48.408s lap around the Brands Hatch Indy circuit was less than a tenth slower than last year’s pole position time.

With the new Honda beginning testing later than planned, the day topping lap time was a positive for the manufacturer team, with rookie Dan Cammish ending the day just 0.051s behind his much more experienced team-mate.

Independent team Eurotech made it a Honda 1-2-3 with race winner Jack Goff beating BMW’s Colin Turkington to third.

Turkington settled for fourth, ahead of James Cole and team-mate Andrew Jordan.

AmD Tuning’s Rory Butcher brought out the first red flag of the day when he span his MG6 GT into the gravel at Paddock Hill bend during the morning session. He ended the day eighth quickest, just behind Team HARD’s Mike Bushell.

The second red flag was caused by Tom Oliphant when he beached his Ciceley Motorsport run Mercedes in the gravel at Clearways mid-way through the afternoon.

Team-mate Adam Morgan and Tom Ingram completed the top 10.