JTR confirm Plato and Orton for 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Nick Tandy has revealed that Lewis Plato will be back in a JTR Porsche for the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season along with Jamie Orton joining the team in his second year of the series.

Plato finished the 2017 season in fifth place after picking up three third places and a season high second place in the second race at Donington Park.

“Lewis started out 2017 really well and was fighting for wins and was in strong championship contention but our results together fade towards the end of the year,” said Tandy to Motorsport News. “The plan for 2018 is to keep that speed but be much more consistent.”

If Plato and JTR manage to get the consistency, they will surely be title contenders , battling with Dino Zamparelli and Tio Ellinas in the Pro category.

Tandy also announced that Jamie Orton would be joining the team, racing in the Pro-Am category after completing his first year in Carrera Cup GB, driving for Redline Racing and IN2 Racing.

“Jamie comes to us with a year’s Porsche experience in his pocket,” said Tandy. “His results in previous years in other championships proves when he is on top of the car he will be a threat to anyone. He will be an asset to our team and his team-mates.”

Orton took five wins in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup in 2015 when he finished third in the championship before takin seven more wins in the highly competitive 2016 season, where despite taking more wins, could only manage fourth in the standings.

With Daniel Harper already confirmed at JTR, there remains one more announcement from the team as to who will be driving their fourth car, with media day on Monday there wont be much of a wait before the full field is unveiled.