Mahindra had ‘nothing to learn’ after Mexico failures

Felix Rosenqvist has said that his Mahindra Racing team had nothing to learn from the Mexico City ePrix despite both cars failing to finish after technical issues.

The Swede was dealt a serious blow in his title challenge after retiring from the lead in mexico, and team boss Dilbagh Gill was afterwards quick to blame the failure on the battery.

But as the battery is a common part supplied to all teams by Williams Advanced Engineering, Gill claimed that there was nothing the team could have done to prevent it, despite no other team on the grid seeming to have an issue.

Speaking ahead of the Punta Del Este ePrix this weekend, Rosenqvist echoed his boss’ thoughts, and said that he was hoping to have no failures this time around.

“Not much has changed for Punta in my approach even if we had the massive set back in Mexico,” Rosenqvist commented.

“It was out of our hands, so it’s actually nothing to learn from, as we did a perfect job – and that’s what I want to do in Punta as well: a weekend without mistakes, failures.

“The track looks awesome and my gut feeling says it will suit me well!”

Rosenqvist currently sits in second place in the driver’s championship, twelve points behind Jean-Eric Vergne.