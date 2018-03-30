Mercedes announce new deal with Thomas Cook Sport

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport have announced a deal with one of the largest travel leisure groups in the world, Thomas Cook Sport.

The announcement, made on Monday, said that the relationship will help offer fans of Formula 1 “a unique concept” at the Monaco, British, Italian and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2018. The optional package includes “a drinks reception at a unique location” prior to the Grand Prix, a Q&A session with a Mercedes team member, team merchandise and “additional exclusive experiences.”

Thomas Cook Sport already offer travel experiences to 14 Grand Prix on the calendar, but their link up as an official team partner to Mercedes will see their influence further increase this season.

“This is the start of a great relationship between ourselves and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport,” said the head of Thomas Cook Sport, Rob Slawson.

Slawson said that the brand are “incredibly proud” of their existing stature in Formula 1, but sees the tie with Mercedes as “a fantastic opportunity” to strengthen their cause.

“We’re incredibly proud of our Formula One product,” he added. “And this new agreement with one of the sport’s most successful teams offers a brand-new exclusive experience for a limited number of fans at each event.

“It’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for us to work alongside one of the most successful Formula One teams of recent years.”

Slawson concluded by expressing his hope to provide an “incredible and unforgettable” experience to a handful of their 19 million annual customers.

“With unique access to exclusive experiences, we’re working closely with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to offer an incredible and unforgettable trip for Formula One supporters who want to travel the world and say they were there at the best sporting events in 2018!”