Nissan reveal livery for season five entry

Nissan have officially revealed the livery they will run when they join Formula E at the Geneva Motor Show.

They are set to take over from technical partner Renault for the 2018-19 season when a new car will be introduced, which will have a more powerful battery that will negate the need to swap cars during a race.

The images of the season five car had been released by the series last month, but the Geneva Motor Show was the first opportunity to see the car in the flesh.

Speaking at the launch, Nissan’s Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz said, “The new Formula E car is being shown live in public for the first time this morning, and we’re very excited to reveal Nissan’s livery for our debut.

“The ability for Nissan to use this championship as a key development platform for our EV technologies and to be able to race in major city centers around the world makes it a perfect vehicle for us to showcase Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

Nissan are the world’s leading mass-market zero-emission vehicle manufacturer, and along with the knowledge gained from working with the successful Renault e.dams team, the Japanese company are looking to use that experience to make sure they are competitive.

Their Global Motorsport Director, Michael Carcamo commented, “Nissan is bringing a lot to the table with our expertise in EV technology for the road and bringing it to the race track.

“The level of competition in the Formula E championship is on the rise and we’re eagerly awaiting the unique engineering challenge ahead.

“We’re entering the championship on a level playing field this year with every manufacturer competing with a brand new car, battery and powertrain combination from season five.”

Speaking about the predominantly grey livery, the Senior Vice-President of their design team Alfonso Albaisa said, “At first glance the season five Formula E car looked to our design team like an EV-powered supersonic bird in flight.

“Naturally this initial reaction from the team started us on a path that captured a sense of a form breaking free of resistance and gravity.”