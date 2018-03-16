Red Bull choose Pierre Waché for new technical director role

As they look to change their internal structure in order to help challenge Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing have created a new senior role with Pierre Waché gaining a promotion.

Waché, who had previously been chief performance engineer at Red Bull, will now move into the newly crafted technical director role in order to help current Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey.

Newey has been working in tandem with new title sponsor Aston Martin to design the Valkyrie, a 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 hybrid ‘hypercar’ that is set to launch later this year. The British manufacturer hope it can rival the Mercedes AMG Project ONE and the McLaren Senna concepts.

According to team principal Christian Horner, Newey is keen to stay with Red Bull after returning from a hiatus from the sport, and has been excited by the regulations that were introduced in 2017.

“These regulations have definitely got Adrian’s creative juices flowing,” Horner said, speaking to Sky Sports News earlier this month.

“Obviously he’s spinning a couple of plates at the moment with the Aston Martin road car projects and F1, but it’s great to see him motivated and enjoying F1 again.”

Waché entered Formula 1 with former tyre suppliers Michelin in 2001, before departing the French manufacturer at the end of their F1 stint in 2006, going on to join Sauber – in their BMW days and return as a full privateer team – and then Red Bull in 2013.

The Frenchman is expected to work on improving tyre and mechanical performance, whilst Newey focusses on aerodynamics.

“I understand what this position represents,” Waché said, speaking to L’Equipe. “And the risk that comes with it. I won’t say it scares me.

“But I know the results that are asked with it. And I would like to show that I’m capable of achieving them.

“Adrian worked more on the aerodynamic side of things, and I’m more focused on putting the power down on the ground.”

Rob Marshall, Dan Fallows and Paul Monaghan retain their roles as chief engineering officer, head of aerodynamics and chief car engineer respectively.