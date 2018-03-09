Robert Kubica gaining more confidence in the Williams FW41

Robert Kubica has said that he is getting used to the Williams Martini Racing FW41 after a solid half-day in the car, his second in 2018’s winter testing period.

Kubica recorded the tenth fastest time on Thursday, a 1 minute 19.629 on the super-soft compound, completing 73 laps in the process. However, Kubica bemoaned cooler temperatures in the morning – Barcelona has been graced with warmer weather after the nightmare of last week. Kubica handed responsibility over to Lance Stroll in the afternoon.

“This morning it was my second time in the car,” said the Pole, who has returned to the Formula 1 paddock after seven years away due to injury.

“The conditions were better than last week with higher temperatures, although in the morning it was still quite cold.”

Kubica explained the programme Williams ran yesterday, saying that the team looked to gather as much data and understanding as possible on both the soft and super-soft tyre compounds.

“I did another half day to get some more running and complete more specific tests on the car in order to get more data,” he added.

“We tried a softer compound, going from the soft to super-soft, just to get the basic information that we have on the tyre. Now we have to go through the data and try to analyse everything.”