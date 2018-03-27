Schumacher Closes Out Red Bull Ring Test Fastest from Habsburg

Mick Schumacher had the edge on Ferdinand Habsburg as the FIA European Formula 3 Championship’s pre-season testing schedule concluded at a snowy Red Bull Ring on Tuesday.

Schumacher, who was fastest on day one of the first test at the Hungaroring last week, set the pace with a lap of 1:22.828s during the morning session, with the Prema Theodore Racing driver beating Carlin’s Habsburg by just 0.100 seconds.

Snow fell in between sessions, meaning very few drivers managed to improve their times in the afternoon, but one driver who did was Sacha Fenestraz, with the 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion putting his Carlin machine into third place overall, although he could not get into the 1:22s like the leading duo.

Sebastian Fernandez had by far his most impressive day of testing, with the young Venezuelan putting his Motopark machine into fourth, just ahead of Hitech Grand Prix’s Enaam Ahmed, with the 2017 BRDC Formula 3 champion concluding his own impressive test programme in fifth ahead of Prema Theodore Racing’s Robert Shwartzman.

Another driver who has impressed throughout pre-season testing was Alex Palou, and the Spaniard ended the day seventh fastest for Hitech Grand Prix ahead of Prema’s Marcus Armstrong, while Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala and Motopark’s Daniel Ticktum rounded out the top ten.

Much like on day one, the twenty-four car were closely matched, with the top nineteen all within one second, while Sophia Floersch’s second day of testing with Van Amersfoort Racing saw her move off the bottom of the timing screens, ending twenty-second overall and just under three-tenths of a second off team-mate Artem Petrov in twenty-first.

The next track action for the European Formula 3 field comes with the final pre-season test at Misano, while the season gets underway around the streets of Pau in May.

Red Bull Ring Test Day 2 Result