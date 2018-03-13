Sophia Floersch Eyeing European Formula 3 Move after VAR Test

Sophia Floersch could make the move into the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2018 after testing with Van Amersfoort Racing this week at the Algarve International Circuit.

It was the first taste of Formula 3 machinery for the seventeen-year-old German, and she tested alongside the already-confirmed Keyvan Andres and Artem Petrov at the Portuguese circuit, with Floersch looking to step up from the ADAC Formula 4 championship, where she has competed for the past two seasons.

Floersch made her racing debut in 2015 in the Ginetta Junior Championship with HHC Motorsport and had a sensational debut season, winning twice in the ten races she competed in, becoming the youngest driver to ever win a round of the championship in the process, and despite missing the second half of the season still ended up eleventh in the championship standings.

“We have deals with two drivers and of course we’d like to have another,” said VAR boss Fritz van Amersfoort to Motorsport.com. “Sophia showed some real speed in F4 last season and that’s promising.

“We’re keen to develop her into a fast F3 driver, just as we did with Rahel Frey [who raced in German F3 with the team in 2008], who I rate really highly.

“It started out wet, then it dried for some hours, and then it finished off raining again. Hopefully Thursday will be dry and then we will evaluate what will happen with Sophia.”