Techeetah announce Dragon Inc. as new sponsor

Techeetah have announced a new primary sponsor after signing up Dragon Inc.

The blockchain platform provider will see their logos adorn the side pods of the Techeetah cars in what is a landmark deal for the Chinese team.

Previously the Techeetah car had run with precious few sponsors, but they have performed strongly this season and occupy the top spot in the driver’s and team’s championships.

And in signing a deal with Dragon Inc they become the first team in Formula E to partner with a company that is involved in utility entertainment token provision for the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the deal Keith Smout, the Chief Commercial Officer at Techeetah said, “We are very pleased to welcome Dragon Inc. to the team.

“We are constantly striving to bring new and exciting partners on board and with Dragon now joining us we feel that we have accomplished this.

“We look forward to helping build their brand and share our aligned technologies as we push for the Formula E Championship.”

The CEO and co-founder of Dragon Inc Chris Ahmad said that the two organisations had common goals.

“I am delighted to announce the partnership between Dragon Inc. and Techeetah, two enterprises with a mission in common: revolutionize the entertainment industry by applying world leading technology,” Ahmad commented.

“Dragon Inc. focus is to dramatically disrupt the whole entertainment business. Likewise, Formula E is an established leader in racing leagues using the power of electric cars. We both have worked very hard to achieve our full business potential.”