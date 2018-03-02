Techeetah surprised with early success

Techeetah team boss Mark Preston has said that he ‘never thought’ his team would show the success they have done at such an early stage in their development.

The team only came into existence at the beginning of last season after Chinese media giant SECA bought Team Aguri.

They immediately signed a deal to use the highly-rated Renault powertrain, and were able to score seven podiums in their debut season, including a win in Montreal for Jean-Eric Vergne.

They’ve continued that form into this season and scored the first ever 1-2 result in the series last time out in Santiago – meaning that they now have the lead in both the driver’s and team’s championships.

Speaking about their form ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City ePrix Preston said that he never believed the team would be this competitive after just over a season of racing.

“We never thought that we would be championship leaders this early in our Formula E campaign, we have only been around for one season and now four races,” Vergne said.

“Needless to say, we’re extremely happy about it and it’s thanks to the incredible team that we have behind us.

“We had really good pace in Mexico last year and we have developed a lot since then. I feel confident that we will see another good performance from both our drivers and the team this round.”

Vergne said that he wasn’t feeling any additional pressure by being the championship leader, insisting that there is still a long way to go in the season.

“I don’t feel any additional pressure going into this round as championship leader,” Vergne said. “For me, it’s always one race at the time, no matter where in the standings I am.

“It’s still a long way to go in the championship, all drivers and teams in this championship are highly skilled and the competition is fierce.

“The whole team has been working really hard to come as prepared as possible so that we can continue to fight at the front.”