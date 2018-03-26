Ticktum Heads Schumacher on Opening Day of Red Bull Ring Test

The Red Bull-backed Daniel Ticktum ended the opening day of the second pre-season FIA European Formula 3 Championship test at Red Bull Ring with the fastest time, just 0.001 seconds clear of Mick Schumacher.

Ticktum, who is racing for the German-based Motopark outfit in 2018, set a time of 1:23.037s during the afternoon session in Austria, with Prema Theodore Racing’s Schumacher getting to within one-thousandth of a second, while Alex Palou made it three different teams at the head of the pack, the Spaniard putting his Hitech Grand Prix machine into third with a best lap of 1:23.087s.

Whereas Ticktum and Schumacher set their best laps in the afternoon, Palou’s best came during the morning session, as did his team-mate Enaam Ahmed’s best lap, with the 2017 BRDC Formula 3 champion ending up fourth fastest overall, ahead of another trio of Prema Theodore Racing drivers.

Ferrari Driver Academy members Guan Yu Zhou and Robert Shwartzman ended fifth and seventh, either side of Ralf Aron, while two Motopark drivers, Marino Sato and Juri Vips, were eighth and ninth ahead of the leading Carlin of 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion Sacha Fenestraz.

Fabio Scherer and Jonathan Aberdein were just outside the top ten for Motopark ahead of the fifth Prema Theodore Racing machine of Marcus Armstrong, while Jehan Daruvala and Artem Petrov completed the top fifteen.

Twenty-one of the twenty-four drivers were all within one second of the outright pace, while the field had one addition to the first test that took place last week at the Hungaroring, with Sophia Floersch driving the third Van Amersfoort Racing machine, with the German looking increasingly likely to complete the driver line-up at the Dutch outfit in 2018. She finished last in both sessions but was less than two seconds off the pace of the more experience Ticktum.

Red Bull Ring Test Day 1 Result