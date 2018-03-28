TOCA Safety Team truck unveiled for 2018

TOCA have unveiled a £200,000 Ford F250 truck specially imported from the USA to be used as a safety vehicle during the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship and TOCA support series.

The ‘Toca Safety Truck’ is equipped with the latest rescue and cutting equipment, will carry fully trained safety crew and a paramedic, therefore making the truck a welcome sight for the safety of the competitors during TOCA events.

In a name familiar to safety in the Verizon INDYCAR Series, Holmatro will provide the equipment on the new state-of-the-art truck where they’ll supply the latest in rescue technology and in a great coup for the series, the technology will be updated as new progresses in safety equipment are found.

The striking livery that adorns the truck is specially wrapped by BossDog of Surrey and will certainly be unmissable when on call to an incident on track.

The vehicle has undergone a number of tests and is ready to be used at the start of the season at Brands Hatch on 7/8 April.

BTCC Series Director Alan Gow told btcc.net, “I’m incredibly proud of the new ‘TOCA Safety Team’ truck.

“It represents an investment of nearly £200,000 by TOCA and its partners, underlining our real and ongoing commitment to the very highest level of safety, rescue and recovery in UK motorsport.”

“This state-of-the-art rescue vehicle carries the very latest in cutting and rescue equipment and, most importantly, will be manned by the same dedicated crew at all events. Our team have worked with the BTCC for many years and I consider them to be the ‘best of the best.”

Dr Paul Trafford TOCA Medical Director heaped praise on the new vehicle for his crew, “The rescue truck is going to make a huge difference to our ability to respond to any serious incidents in the British Touring Car Championship and its support series.



“It really is state-of-the-art equipment from Holmatro, MacTools and DeWalt. This will be complimented by the latest medical monitoring equipment supplied by Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT), operated by a dedicated crew, making the vehicle very special indeed.”