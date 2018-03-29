United Autosports confirms two Ligier JSP4s for LMP3 Cup opener

United Autosports will field a pair of Ligier JSP4s in the opening round of the UK-based LMP3 Cup Championship next month, marking the car’s global race debut.

Revealed at last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Ford V6-powered JSP4 is an entry-level prototype built by French constructor Onroak Automotive.

It made its UK public debut in January at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham, alongside Ligier’s current LMP3 and LMP2 models.

Shortly after, it was formally admitted to the LMP3 Cup, which is forming a new sub-class based around the JSP4 and CN machinery.

The car comes under the FIA-sanctioned Free Formula Racing Cars (Group E) category, sitting just below LMP3 on the global prototype ladder.

United Autosports is still finalising the driver lineups for both entries to the season opener at Donington Park on April 21-22.

“I’m really pleased we can debut the Ligier JSP4 at Donington Park,” said United managing director Richard Dean.

“It’s the perfect entry level car for drivers who want to get a taste of prototype racing, and the LMP3 Cup is the perfect platform to do that on.

“We will be announcing our drivers soon, but I’m hopeful the category will take off in the way the LMP3 class has.”

The 2018 LMP3 Cup calendar takes in 12 rounds at five different circuits, including Donington, Brands Hatch, Silverstone, Snetterton and Spa-Francorchamps.

Its second season will see an increase in grid diversity, with Ligier JSP3s, Norma M30s and now the Ligier JSP4 all set to take part.