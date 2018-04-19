Abt lost radio contact in Rome

Daniel Abt’s drive to fourth in the Rome ePrix was hampered by him having no radio contact with his team for the majority of the race.

The German driver lost his radio during his first stint, leaving him without any information on energy management.

Abt made a strong start to the race, overtaking team-mate Lucas di Grassi, however he dropped back after a slower pit stop.

Were it not for his radio issues however Abt felt that he could have been on the podium.

“I was completely on my own out there and had no information about energy management,” he said.

“I was fast anyhow and with the second car, fortunately, everything was okay. Sébastien (Buemi) and André (Lotterer) didn’t make life easy for me.

“I lost a lot of time behind those two before being able to overtake them. Just one lap longer and I might even have finished on podium.

“But, as it is, we can be proud of having scored important points after starting from position nine and of having set the fastest race lap.”

Team-mate di Grassi meanwhile was delighted to get his second successive podium, especially having been as low as eighth in the opening stages.

“After the start, I was only in eighth position, so second in the end is simply fantastic,” he said afterwards. “It was an outstanding race that I’m very happy with.”

The result moved Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler up to fourth in the team’s standings after they leapfrogged Panasonic Jaguar Racing.