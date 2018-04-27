Aiden Moffat looking forward to positive results at Donington Park

Race two at Brands Hatch in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship could have been very different for Laser Tools Racing driver Aiden Moffat if it wasn’t for contact with eventual race winner Senna Proctor.

The speed that his Dunlop Slick-shod Mercedes-Benz A-Class had shown at the end of the race during changing conditions meant he was battling for the win. This seemed an impossible probability considering the low grid position that he had started race two from.

However after an incident viewed and critiqued by fans many times with the Vauxhall of Proctor, Aiden limped home with superficial body damage to finish in fifth place.

Speaking at the time. Aiden commented, “It feels like that was a win I had taken away. I was defending well and he made a mistake and just gave me a little push but in these conditions it had serious consequences.

“I think everyone saw the incident on ITV4’s coverage so they know that it wasn’t my mistake but while fifth sounds OK as a result, I know that it should have been a win.”

Aiden considered the Brands Hatch weekend to be one of the strongest of his career. However, incidents with other drivers tainted what could have been a successful trip.

Despite this, Laser Tools Racing and Moffat hope for better luck at Donington Park, the scene of Aiden’s maiden BTCC victory last season.

Looking forward to this weekend. Aiden says, “We have regrouped for Donington Park, where I won last year, and this is one of my favourite tracks. We’ve been practicing our race starts and that has really paid off.

“I’m very confident in the car and both the team and I are really looking forward to positive results this coming weekend.”