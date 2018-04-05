AmD embarking on team’s most ambitious BTCC season

AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing team are setting up for a new challenge in the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship after acquiring the two MG6 GT touring cars from Triple Eight Racing.

Running four cars across two manufacturers because they will still compete with the Audi S3 Saloon, AmD look set for a new era in the championship, whether they are successful or not will be seen at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Both MG’s were completely rebuilt by the team over winter and given a striking new split colour livery likened by fans and pundits alike to the BAR Formula One team from 1999. Rory Butcher and Tom Boardman are the drivers entrusted with making sure that the cars are fighting for points each race.

Butcher is contesting his first full season in the BTCC following a partial campaign last season where he replaced the injured Luke Davenport at Motorbase. Obviously impressing the AmD team enough to warrant giving him a drive in one of their MG’s.

Rory has shown good pace in both wet and dry testing and the team hopes that this momentum carries on throughout the year.

Commenting on his car, Rory says,

“Considering that the Media Day test was pretty much a shakedown for my car, we’ve shown decent pace straight out of the box and I’ve soon got a feeling for the MG and what it can do.”

Boardman who is a race winner in the BTCC comes in following seven seasons away from the series and is eager to get back up to speed quickly. He has had a solid testing program despite an off track excursion at Donington Park but Tom was excited for the new season ahead.

Tom wishes to repay his team for their hard work, “I’m really looking forward to the season getting underway and I’m hopeful that we can pick up some good results and put some solid points on the board.



“I’ve got to give huge credit to the team for the work they have put in in the last few weeks to get the cars ready for testing and the first round, and I’d love to reward them now with three strong finishes.”

AmD Team Principal Shaun Hollamby will be keeping an eye on his cars closely during the Brands Hatch weekend. He commented, “The cars are now in arguably the best shape they have been in for some time, and thanks to the support of our title sponsors AutoAid and RCIB Insurance, we’ve been able to get two high quality drivers onboard for the new season.

“Although testing has been limited because of the way in which the deal came together, we’ve shown solid pace on track and it will be interesting to see where we stand this weekend.”