AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing launch special competition

Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship fans have the chance to win a money can’t buy prize as the AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing team have launched a unique competition to win a road-going replica of their MG6 GT touring car as raced by Rory Butcher and Tom Boardman.

Providing this great prize will be AutoAid and RCIB Insurance, these two companies being the brainchild of this extraordinary competition.

The competition is to run throughout the 2018 BTCC season with the winner being selected following a unique shoot-out at the final round of the year at Brands Hatch in September.

Ahead of the season finale, a whole host of competitions will take place on the AutoAid and RCIB Insurance social networks with a total of eight winners being lucky enough to win VIP hospitality with the team at Brands Hatch.

Each individual winner will also receive a signed Scalextric model of an RCIB-backed race car.

During the weekend, each of the eight competition winners will do battle using Scalextric in a knock-out format to decide who will win the ultimate prize of the replica MG6.

Adorned in the livery akin to the MGs raced in the BTCC in 2018, this is a prize no touring car fan will want to miss.

The car will also be fitted with a range of upgrades including a one-off rear wing, an AmD engine remap, a new Cobra exhaust system, Eibach springs and Pipercross filters. Making the prize more than just a wrapped MG.

An Autoglym car care set will also be provided so that the winner is able to keep his unique car in tip-top condition.

AmD Team Principal Shaun Hollamby says, “This competition is a fantastic opportunity for a BTCC fan to win a unique prize unlike anything that has gone before.



“When the idea was put forwards by AutoAid and RCIB Insurance, we had no hesitation in helping to bring it together and it is a fantastic way for them as a sponsor to give something back to the fans who come along every weekend to cheer on the team.



“The car will undergo the full AmD treatment before being handed over to the new owner when we get to Brands Hatch and the battle to win it is sure to be as frantic as the racing will be on track.”

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, potential entrants will need to follow both AutoAid and RCIB Insurance Racing on Facebook and Twitter.

AutoAid – www.facebook.com/autoaidbreakdown | www.twitter.com/autoaidbreakd

RCIB Insurance – www.facebook.com/RCIBInsuranceRacing | www.twitter.com/RCIBRacing