AmD with Cobra Exhausts target solid start at Brands Hatch

Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship team AmD with Cobra Exhausts will hope that their drivers Ollie Jackson and Sam Smelt can kick off the 2018 campaign in style at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Running alongside AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing in the MG6 GT, AmD with Cobra Exhausts are running the AmD Essex team’s familiar Audi S3 Saloon for the fourth season in a row.

Focus for both drivers are on scoring points for the team and Jackson and Smelt will feel that they both have things to prove in this new season.

With over 100 starts in the series, Ollie Jackson had perhaps his best season in the BTCC in 2017. He was regularly contesting for points finishes and also led a race for the first time in the series at Croft. His pre-season preparation has been comprehensive and has been racking up the miles testing in the UK and overseas.

Jackson in the number 48 Audi hails the testing program he took part in, “We are better prepared than we ever have been for the start of a new season and with the upgrades to the car and the testing we have done, I’m confident we can enjoy a strong weekend.



“There are still a few things we want to try when the weekend gets underway, but we already have a quick package that we now need to just refine.”

Making his début in the BTCC, Sam Smelt moves to the top UK tin-top series from the British F4 series. Keeping out of trouble and getting used to the style of racing in touring cars will be the main goal for the 21 year old, plus if points are on the cards this will be a bonus for his first BTCC weekend.

Sam who will race with the number 23 says, “I know that it’s a big step to take into the BTCC but I’m feeling confident about the weekend ahead and can’t wait to get out there and race.



“If we could break into the points first time out then it would be amazing, but the main target for me is simply to stay out of trouble, bring the car home for three finishes and get as much experience under my belt as I can.”