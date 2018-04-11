Ammermüller and Preining lead 28 car line-up for Carrera Cup Deutschland

Twenty eight drivers will take on Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland this season as the series heads to Oschersleben for the series opening race weekend.

After a year away Walter Lechner brings two two teams in to the championship with Michael Ammermüller and Thomas Preining racing under the BWT Lechner Racing banner, these two drivers head in to the series as title favourites.

Ammermüller missed out on the title last season, despite securing the Formula 1 supporting Porsche Supercup series.

Like Dennis Olsen last season, Preining heads in to his second year as a Porsche Junior, looking to secure the title and prove his worth.

Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer and Dylan Pereira will be racing under the Lechner Racing banner, Pereira is also competing in the Supercup and could be another strong contender for the championship.

Black Falcon are back for their second year, this time with Carlos Rivas who will be challenging for the B championship along with Sören Spreng. Tim Zimmermann will battle it out for the team in the rookie class.

Another returning team is the FÖRCH Racing squad from Poland who also took part in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in 2017. Robert Lukas lines up alongside amateur driver Stefan Oschmann.

Team Project 1 line up with an all-American line-up of Michael De Quesada and Jacob Eidson. Another two Americans make the journey in to Europe with Richard Heistand lining up for MRS GT-Racing and Kris Wright for MSG-HRT Motorsport.

Car Collection Motorsport, Cito Pretiosa, QA Racing by Kurt Corner Motorsport, and Raceunion complete the grid.