Ammermüller sweeps Carrera Cup Deutschland field for season opening victory

After finishing the 2017 season in third place, Michael Ammermüller has hit the ground running in the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series as he took victory in the opening race of the season at Oschersleben.

Mixed weather greeted the competitors and despite light rain in the morning, the track was dry for the start of the race.

Starting from pole position Ammermüller made a lightning start, creating a gap on the opening lap, unfortunately an accident further back on the second lap would bring out the safety car, resetting the field.

On the restart Ammermüller was forced to defend his lead from Robert Lukas, who would stay on his tail throughout the race, finishing 2.4 seconds down at the chequered flag.

“The decisive factor was that I got off the line well. Afterwards I didn’t have as much pressure from behind, which gave me more confidence,” said Ammermüller.

Lukas added, “I was really fast from the start,” said Lukas, “but over the course of the race I couldn’t match Michael Ammermüller’s pace and had to keep my eye on the rear-view mirror.”

Dylan Pereira battled for the final podium place with Larry Ten Voorde, the 20-year-old got the upper hand on the first lap as he managed to get by Ten Voorde.

“Obviously I wanted to secure second, but Robert Lukas drove a flawless race. Overtaking at Oschersleben isn’t easy so I’m thrilled with third place,” said Pereira.

Henric Skoog took fifth place ahead of American rookie Jacob Eidson.

Porsche Junior Thomas Preining had a tough race after starting from fourteenth place he managed to gain three positions to finish eleventh overall.

“After a difficult qualifying I didn’t want to risk too much in the race because I wanted to finish in the points. Overtaking in the competitive midfield was incredibly tough,” said Preining.

In the Amateur class Jörn Schmidt-Staade took the victory ahead of Kim André Hauschild and Matthias Jeserich.

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland Result race 1

1. Michael Ammermüller (D/BWT Lechner Racing)

2. Robert Lukas (PL/Förch Racing)

3. Dylan Pereira (L/Lechner Racing)

4. Larry Ten Voorde (NL/Team Deutsche Post by Project 1)

5. Henric Skoog (S/Raceunion)

6. Jacob Eidson (USA/Team Project 1)

7. Igor Walilko (PL/Raceunion)

8. Gustav Malja (S/Team Deutsche Post by Project 1)

9. Marius Nakken (N/MRS GT-Racing)

10. Toni Wolf (D/Car Collection Motorsport)

Amateur class

1. Jörn Schmidt-Staade (D/Cito Pretiosa)

2. Kim André Hauschild (D/MSG/HRT Motorsport)

3. Matthias Jeserich (D/Cito Pretiosa)