Audi e-tron vision Gran Turismo becomes Formula E race taxis

With the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo concept car, Audi is now turning electric mobility into a tangible experience in a unique way. The German giant originally made the car virtual races on the PlayStation 4 in conjunction with ABB FIA Formula E. The car has become an official E race taxis for Formula E races for Audi customers and guests, starting at last weekend’s Rome ePrix.

This is a project Audi are deeply committed to, turning electric mobility into a tangible experience.

Peter Mertens, Member of the Board of Management, Technical Development at AUDI AG said: “E-Mobility is rapidly gaining importance. With the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo race taxi we are turning electric mobility into a tangible experience for our customers and guests as part of the Formula E races – in the middle of the world’s metropolises”

This could start a new era of car design, using models used in gaming to be used as a direct correlation to the real world. Hence, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo is the first concept of this range to be used on real-world race tracks as a fully functional vehicle.

Audi Chief designer Marc Lichte said: “Although the design of a virtual vehicle allows much greater freedom and the creation of concepts which are only hard to implement in reality, we did not want to put a purely fictitious concept on wheels. Our aim was a fully functional car.

“The Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo shows that electric mobility at Audi is very emotive. This car incorporates numerous elements of our new design language such as the inverted single frame in the vehicle’s color that will be typical for our new e-tron models.”