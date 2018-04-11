BMW complete test of season five car

BMW have completed the first test of their new Formula E challenger ahead of their entry in to the sport next year.

The car, named the iFE.18, was driven by works driver Tom Blomqvist at the BMW Driving Academy site in Maisach near Munich.

It marks the latest step for the German manufacturer as they look to take over the Andretti team at the end of this season.

A new era of #ELECTRICITEMENT starts NOW: Watch the roll-out of the BMW iFE.18 for Season 5 of the @FIAFormulaE. pic.twitter.com/Mra0FhhK7Q — BMW Motorsport (@BMWMotorsport) April 10, 2018

With a new chassis and longer lasting battery for next year, BMW are the latest team to get running time in the new car, something that head of BMW motorsport Jens Marquardt described as momentous.

“The BMW iFE.18 is a milestone for our company,” said Marquardt. “After months of excellent collaboration between the engineers from production and racing development, we can all now see the result in action.

“This Formula E project has seen the most remarkable technology transfer between production and motorsport in the history of BMW.

“I can hardly wait to see the car racing for the first time in the BMW i Motorsport colours when Season 5 gets going.”

BMW will join the rest of the current grid to run their season five cars at the official Formula E test in Calafat on 17 April.