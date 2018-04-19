BMW increase Formula E sponsorship ahead of debut next season

BMW have stepped up their involvement with Formula E by becoming the official sponsor of next month’s Berlin ePrix.

BMW have been the official vehicle supplier for the series since its inaugural season, with the BMW i8 acting as safety car at races.

But the German manufacturer have chosen to increase their visibility ahead of entering their own team at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Speaking about the decision, Vice-President of BMW Brand Experience Jörg Reimann said, “The title partnership for the German round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Berlin is a key component of our extensive commitment to this series.

“For BMW, the opportunity to actively shape the event and offer visitors a unique BMW brand experience is always at the heart of this kind of cooperation.

“That is precisely what we will be doing at the FIA Formula E BMW i Berlin E-PRIX, alongside Formula E.”

Series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag also welcomed the news, emphasising BMW’s long-term support of Formula E.

“It’s pleasing to see their growing commitment to the series,” he said. “BMW i has always been supportive of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship since the very beginning – both as official vehicle partner and now as the race title partner of the BMW i Berlin E-PRIX.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the fans showing up in force for what I’m sure will be another scintillating spectacle at Tempelhof Airport.”

The Berlin ePrix is due to take place on the nineteenth of May.