Brands Hatch Pole for Goff as Cammish has time deleted

Wix Racing with Eurotech driver Jack Goff has taken the first pole position of the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch ahead of the returning Sam Tordoff and Team BMW man Colin Turkington.

Goff however can count himself lucky that Honda Yuasa Racing driver Dan Cammish had his provisional pole time deleted following a pitlane infringement. The driver from Leeds did set the fastest time within the 47 second mark. However, he passed a red light at the opening of the pitlane and passed the weighbridge, therefore in accordance with regulations his time was taken away.

Cammish however battled back from this to line-up fourth on the grid and two places ahead of his team-mate Matt Neal.

Fastest in practice one, Tom Ingram had a relatively disappointing qualifying session and will be ninth on the grid. The Toyota Avensis having adjustments made to the rear suspension partway through the half hour session, Ingram seemingly unhappy with the qualifying setup of his car.

The opening 15 minutes of the session was typically fast and furious around the short Brands Hatch Indy circuit, with drivers trying to find enough space to get an early quick time in. Reigning champion Ashley Sutton was mixing it with the top places until he had his time deleted due to a track limits infringement.

The Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Levorg GT has had its customary slow start to the season with Sutton, Jason Plato and Autoglym Academy Racing driver Josh Price all out of the top ten. Disappointment for Plato when he needs a good season to put a terrible 2017 behind him, this performance won’t particularly buoy him for the racing on Sunday.

Both Matt Simpson and Brett Smith had their best BTCC qualifying sessions when they both qualified in the top ten rounding off a great day for Eurotech.